Latest News On Drew McIntyre Testing Positive For Covid-19

Drew McIntyre is experiencing mild symptoms of Covid-19 despite McIntyre stating that he had no symptoms during his video message that aired on WWE RAW, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. McIntyre vs. Bill Goldberg is moving forward as scheduled and the current belief is that McIntyre will be cleared to return for the go-home edition of RAW prior to the Royal Rumble PPV.

Meltzer talked more about the situation with McIntyre:

“My impression of McIntyre is that he’s been pretty safe as far as going anywhere and as far as how he got it, sh*t happens and you can go to the grocery store and get it. He tested positive I believe yesterday because everyone has to get tested the day before every show. He tested positive on probably Sunday. So the belief is that he didn’t have it last Monday because if he had it last Monday then that wouldn’t be good because obviously, he was right next to Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart.”

“So those guys…the belief is that they’re not in any jeopardy or anything to worry about them. You never know 100%, but that is the belief when it comes to Drew.”