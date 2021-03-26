Latest News On Peacock Pulling Content From The WWE Network

As previously PWMania.com reported, Peacock has begun removing content that has been deemed offensive from the service’s version of the WWE Network.

An article on HollywoodReporter.com noted the following about the story:

“According to sources familiar with the situation, the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service is reviewing all 17,000 hours of WWE content to ensure it aligns with Peacock’s standards and practices. WWE is also being made aware of any changes made.”

So far, Vince McMahon’s segment with John Cena from the 2005 Survivor Series PPV and Roddy Piper vs. Bad News Brown from Wrestlemania 6 have been removed from Peacock’s version of the WWE Network.

In regards to Vince calling Cena a “n****” during the PPV, a WWE spokesperson told TMZ.com in 2015 that the segment “was an outlandish and satirical skit involving fictional characters, similar to that of many scripted television shows and movies.”