During his recent Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report podcast, Ryback teased having a run with AEW later this year and praised the company:

“I’ve been very vocal I think on one company, that being AEW, I think is the future of pro wrestling.”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com addressed what Ryback stated:

“We got asked earlier today on SNME (Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast) about Ryback and AEW. Ryback teased signing a new deal with the competition. He’s not signing with AEW.”