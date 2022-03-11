Latest News On Seth Rollins’ WWE WrestleMania 38 Status

Seth Rollins currently doesn’t have a path to WWE WrestleMania 38 but there have been multiple opponents rumored him. It was reported that Shane McMahon was the original name discussed for Rollins and now there is talk that Cody Rhodes will be Rollins’ opponent.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed that Rollins vs. Rhodes was planned at one point for WrestleMania but Meltzer wrote the following about the situation:

“[WWE’s creative team] were told this week to hold off on working on Rhodes vs. Rollins until Rhodes signs the contract because they had already worked on it and then had to stop everything when they weren’t sure if Rhodes was coming. But it was not a dead deal.”

Numerous matches are expected to be added to the WrestleMania card which gives plenty of room for Rollins to have a spot on the card. As PWMania.com previously reported, WrestleVotes noted the following:

“With 9 matches official for WrestleMania so far, not including KO/Austin, source states to expect up to 7 more matches to be announced. The biggest domino yet to fall is Seth Rollins, for obvious reasons.”