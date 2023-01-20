Latest News on Ticket Sales for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (1/20/23)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will take place from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI.

According to WrestleTix, 10,692 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (1/16/23), leaving 1,227 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 11,919.

Here is the updated card for the show:

* Tag Team #1 Contender’s Tournament First Round: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens contract signing for their match at the Royal Rumble