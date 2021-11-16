Latest News On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Chartway Arena, Norfolk, VA this Wednesday night.
WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 4,552 tickets and there are 894 left.
Here is the updated card for the show:
The Butcher & The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii
TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Jay Lethal
TBS Championship Tournament Quarterfinals: Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose
Dante Martin & Lio Rush vs. The Acclaimed
Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno
AEW Presents Dynamite/Rampage
Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:00 pm
Chartway Arena, Norfolk, VA
Available Tickets => 894
Estimated Setup/Capacity => 5,446
Tickets Distributed => 4,552 (84%)https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/nDFciGeFfW
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 15, 2021