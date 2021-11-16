Latest News On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Chartway Arena, Norfolk, VA this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 4,552 tickets and there are 894 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

The Butcher & The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii

TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Jay Lethal

TBS Championship Tournament Quarterfinals: Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose

Dante Martin & Lio Rush vs. The Acclaimed

Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno