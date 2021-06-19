Latest News On Upcoming Dynamite Episodes and Recent AEW TV Tapings

Friday night’s AEW Friday Night Dynamite episode was planned to be the last taped episode for quite a while, according to Fightful Select.

The company reportedly taped through Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the last set of AEW TV tapings, ensuring they have plenty of content in the can. The crew will return next Saturday for the Saturday Night Dynamite episode on June 26, and then will return for a regular Wednesday night Dynamite on June 30, both with fans in attendance.

The Wednesday, June 30 show will signify AEW’s return to their normal Wednesday night timeslot, where they are scheduled to air all through July, on the road.

