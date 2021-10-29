Latest News On Women In WWE Feeling ‘Unhappiness’ Towards Charlotte Flair

As PWMania.com previously reported, there is said to be some backstage heat on Charlotte Flair after she dropped the RAW women’s title to the ground during the “title swap” segment with Becky Lynch on the October 22nd 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the situation between Charlotte and Becky “is most definitely not” a work.

Meltzer noted that there has been unhappiness “for a long time” between Charlotte and many of the female WWE stars. Some of the issues were described as “little things” but there were also said to be issues with match structure. Meltzer wrote the following:

“One of the complaints is that Flair wants to be a heel, is a heel, but does babyface moves during matches, notably the dives or moonsaults in and out of the ring.”

There is also a belief that Rhea Ripley should have been elevated more from her program with Charlotte although Meltzer mentioned that Vince McMahon would be more responsible for Ripley’s push than Charlotte as he makes the final decisions.

As far as Charlotte’s future goes, Meltzer reports that she has more than a year left on her WWE contract that guarantees her “seven figures annually.”

Charlotte had media appearances scheduled but it doesn’t appear that they are happening.