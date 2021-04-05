Latest News Regarding Kenny Omega and Impact Wrestling

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is currently scheduled to wrestle against Impact Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann in a title for title match at Impact’s Rebellion PPV on April 25th.
Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com indicated that Omega will be involved in more appearances with Impact after this event:
“There’s another big [Impact Wrestling] Kenny Omega match coming other than with Rich Swann, I mean there has to be another one because it’s not a ‘one and done’ for Omega in Impact. Omega is probably going to be working for other groups this year anyway.”
Omega will be part of a six-man tag team match on this week’s edition of Impact.
EXCLUSIVE: "The only five star review you're going to get is these five fingers slapping you across the face." @Willie_Mack is ready for @KennyOmegamanX and The Good Brothers THURSDAY on IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/hG40O9vQK5
