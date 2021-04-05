Latest News Regarding Kenny Omega and Impact Wrestling

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is currently scheduled to wrestle against Impact Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann in a title for title match at Impact’s Rebellion PPV on April 25th.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com indicated that Omega will be involved in more appearances with Impact after this event:

“There’s another big [Impact Wrestling] Kenny Omega match coming other than with Rich Swann, I mean there has to be another one because it’s not a ‘one and done’ for Omega in Impact. Omega is probably going to be working for other groups this year anyway.”

Omega will be part of a six-man tag team match on this week’s edition of Impact.