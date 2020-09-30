Latest News Regarding The First AEW Video Game, Possible Name

AEW recently filed for three trademarks that could be related to a video game.

The company filed for “All Elite Wrestling: Elite General Manager” and “Elite GM” on September 10. The following use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) for each of these trademarks:

“IC 009. US 021 023 026 036 038. G & S: Downloadable game software; Downloadable computer game software for use on mobile and cellular phones; Downloadable electronic game software for use on handheld computers and mobile gaming devices; Downloadable video game programs; Recorded video game software”

AEW then filed for “AEW: Elite GM” on September 15. The same use description was filed with this trademark.

As noted earlier, AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega recently spoke with Gamespot and said the company is getting closer to revealing footage of the first-ever AEW video game.

“I can’t say too much more other than I am working very closely creatively with a team,” Omega revealed. “And every few weeks, they have very exciting new things to show us. And I believe that we’re on the right track because I think we have a good team backing us with a lot of very, very good hands that are very capable. And when I can say more, I certainly will. And I’m really excited to show the first little bit of footage that we have.

“So it’s a little ways away. We’re not going to be competing head to head against WWE Battlegrounds anytime soon. But when the game is ready, and when it will release, I think it has a very good chance of standing alone is probably the best wrestling product as a video game that you could probably find on the market. That’s the hope anyway.”