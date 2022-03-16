Latest Update From Big E After Suffering A Broken Neck On WWE SmackDown

As PWMania.com previously reported, Big E suffered a broken neck during the March 11th 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown.

Big E is now home after being hospitalized in Birmingham, AL and said that the facility “took good care” of him. On Wednesday morning, Big E issued a brief statement to fans about the support he has received:

“I used to endure difficult things in my life and I felt very alone. But I feel so immeasurably loved and supported. I was not prepared for the sheer volume of DMs, calls, texts, visits, etc. I’ll never be able to adequately thank you all.”