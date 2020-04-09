Latest Update On AEW Double or Nothing

While AEW reportedly has enough Dynamite footage filmed to last until the Double or Nothing PPV on May 23th, the status of the event is still uncertain. Twitter account @LasVegasLocally is reporting that all MGM Resorts shows and attractions have been canceled through May 31st. MGM Chairman & CEO Jim Murren commented on the situation:

“It is now apparent that this is a public health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression. We will plan to reopen our resorts as soon as it (is) safe to do so and we will continue to support our employees, guests, and communities in every way that we can during this period of closure.”

As of this writing, AEW has not made an official announcement regarding the PPV.