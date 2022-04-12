Latest Update On Rick Boogs Following WWE WrestleMania 38 Injury

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rick Boogs was injured at WWE WrestleMania 38.

Night One of WrestleMania 38 opened up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining over Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. There was a moment early on where Boogs had Jey Uso on his shoulders. He went to put Jimmy Uso on his shoulders for a double Fireman’s Carry, but when Jimmy jumped up onto him, Boogs’ knee gave out and they all went down. Boogs then rolled to the floor and spent the rest of the match being checked on by trainers at ringside. Nakamura finished the match by himself and it seemed like things were cut short or changed due to the injury. After the match, trainers helped Boogs walk away from the ring but they had to carry him to the back by the time they got him up the ramp. Michael Cole later noted during commentary that Boogs was checked out backstage and it was determined that he suffered a torn quadriceps and a torn patella tendon, and that he would need surgery.

Boogs underwent successful surgery last week in Birmingham, Alabama to repair a torn quadriceps. LGPhysicians.com notes the following about torn quad injuries, “complete recovery takes at least 4 months, but most repairs are almost completely healed within 6 months. It may take even longer to completely achieve strength training and range of motion goals.”

Boogs is now recovering at home and published a video on Instagram of himself working out with crutches. Numerous WWE stars including Shinsuke Nakamura and Natalya have publicly shown their support.