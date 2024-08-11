Lex Luger Reveals How Much He Was Paid For WWE SummerSlam 1993

Lex Luger didn’t make a whole lot of money for WWE SummerSlam 1993.

In fact, his pay was pretty low.

During the latest episode of his “Lex Express” podcast, the pro wrestling legend revealed he was only paid $50,000 for his appearance at the WWE SummerSlam 1993 show.

“Back then, I was newer to the company,” Luger began. “I didn’t expect, like, a WrestleMania [payday], because that was the really big one. Now, SummerSlam is like number a strong number two,” he said. “So I expected a decent payoff. I wasn’t disappointed, but I thought maybe, with not getting paid all summer, it would have been a little more than that. I got, like, $50,000 or something, if I had to guess, right around there, I think. I was hoping for like $100,000. I was hoping, because I didn’t get paid all summer, I was hoping for like $100,000 at the time or something, but I got like $50,000. I think I had been hoping for a little bit more.”

If that wasn’t bad enough, “The Narcissist” was fresh off a summer full of no pay, as he wasn’t in the ring due to traveling the country as part of the Lex Express bus tour.

“I didn’t get paid all summer. I got zero,” he said. “I wasn’t working. You know how it was back then. I didn’t have a guaranteed contract like WCW. My contract wasn’t guaranteed. No play, no pay. At least they paid for my hotel.”

For the complete episode of the “Lex Express” podcast, visit Patreon.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.