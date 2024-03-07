Lex Luger Reveals WWE’s Condition For Allowing Him To Attend Sting’s Retirement Match

Lex Luger spoke on Busted Open Radio about attending Sting’s final match at the 2024 AEW Revolution PPV event.

“Incredible atmosphere (for Sting’s final match). When I first heard, I asked him a few days before, ‘Are you guys going on last?’ I guess they debated that a little bit, and sometimes those pay-per-views, they do the warm-up show and sometimes the crowd can — it was hot in there. My God, it was hot in there. But you can lose the crowd a little bit but that crowd was phenomenal. They stayed hot. They were lit for the match which I was so excited. They got us out there so we could kind of soak in the atmosphere.”

Diamond Dallas Page noted that it was off camera, and Luger stated the following.

“WWE is classy. They said we can go and everything. Just don’t be on camera. It’ll be a part of the match.”

Luger also stated that he would like Sting to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame.