Lex Luger Shares His Thoughts On DDP Inducting Him Into WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Lex Luger spoke with Denise Salcedo from Instinct Culture about various topics, including his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Luger said, “It was awesome. I used to have people come up all the time at these type of events and (say) ‘hey, can you put Hall of Fame on there?’ They go, ‘not yet.’ They thought I was already in. So it was such a relief even coming to these. Now I actually ask, ‘would you want Hall of Fame on there?’ They go, ‘yeah, I’d like that on there.’ So it’s very cool. A great honor, of course.”

On his induction speech:

“It was actually easier on me. I do inspirational speaking and stuff and motivational speaking. So I’m kind of an extemporaneous speaker. So I kind of thought what I wanted to say, but I knew I was only going to go two or three minutes. So it wasn’t really hard. I just wanted to make sure I thanked the right people because we never make it alone. I wanted to thank the good Lord and all the fans and everybody helped me along the way. So that’s what you want to kind of keep in mind in a thing like that. It was a great evening.”

On DDP inducting him:

“Well, I had DDP induct me. They said we had 12 minutes. I gave him nine. because he had a whole thing. He laid it out. He was unbelievable. All I had to do was come out and say, thank you very much.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)