Lex Luger Walks Again With Assistance Following Recent Setback

Just prior to the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, Lex Luger suffered a fall that caused a setback in his ongoing rehabilitation from a 2007 spinal cord injury. Despite the scare, the WWE legend has since made encouraging progress in his recovery.

In a new video published on Diamond Dallas Page’s YouTube channel, Luger is seen using a device called The LifeGlider to assist with walking. With the support of the device, Luger was able to stand up straight and take several steps across the room — a remarkable achievement given his long road of health struggles.

Former Survivor contestant and wrestler Jonathan Young praised the progress, noting how surprising and inspiring the development was. “After the Hall of Fame, I didn’t think there was a lot of hope for Mr. Lex walking again. That’s the truth. Coming back now, three months later, and seeing Mr. Lex walking blew my mind. I think there’s real hope for Lex to walk again.”

Diamond Dallas Page also spoke about Luger’s determination and the discipline that has carried him through his recovery. “The thing about Lex—and I’ve worked with a lot of people—they don’t have his work ethic. They don’t have his commitment, his consistency, his discipline to want to be able to get life back. Like he said in the beginning, he couldn’t get in and out of his car.”

The uplifting video comes as fans and friends continue to rally around Luger, who has remained one of the most inspirational figures in wrestling. Check it out below: