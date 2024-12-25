Lexis King Addresses Manner In Which He Won NXT Heritage Cup Championship

What was Lexis King’s reaction to the manner in which he won the NXT Heritage Cup?

Let’s find out!

The new WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion surfaced on social media following his victory over Charlie Dempsey, with an assist from William Regal, on the December 24 episode of NXT on CW.

“One second I’m going toe to toe with one of the greatest, most technical wrestlers in the world today, and then next thing I know I’m holding the prestigious Heritage Cup,” King wrote via X. “Feels like I was hit by a freakin semi truck too!”

King continued, “I don’t know how it happened but a win is a win.”

And New?!?!? 🤯@RealKingRegal just hit @LexisKingWWE after he refused the Brass Knuckles, and Charlie Dempsey found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time! 😱#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/BaYJxrj7vy — WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2024