Line-Up For Next Week’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Special On The CW

WWE announced the lineup for next week’s NXT episode on The CW, which is the New Year’s Evil special.

NXT Champion Trick Williams will defend his title against “The Ruler of NXT” Oba Femi and Eddy Thorpe in a triple threat match, NXT Women’s Champion “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez will put her title on the line against “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia, reigning NXT Heritage Cup Champion Charlie Dempsey of No Quarter Catch Crew will defend his championship against Lexis King in a Sudden Death Match, “The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer, Kelani Jordan, Cora Jade and Lola Vice will face each other in an NXT Women’s North American Championship #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match and Fatal Influence (NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley, Jazmyn Nyx and Jacy Jayne) will face Shotzi, Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

