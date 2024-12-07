Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE revealed during Friday night’s post-Survivor Series: WarGames episode of SmackDown that next week’s episode of RAW will see The Wyatt Sicks (Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy) battle The Miz and The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam and Rezar) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

Next week’s RAW will also see “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley face The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez in singles action, Lyra Valkyria, LWO’s Zelina Vega and American Made’s Ivy Nile battle each other in a WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament First Round Triple Threat Match and current WWE World Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh) defend their championships against a team that has yet to be announced.

