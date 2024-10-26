Lio Rush Explains How His AEW Return Came About

AEW star Lio Rush appeared on AEW Unrestricted to talk about a number of topics, including his 2024 before he returned to the company.

Rush said, “I feel like I’ve had quite the interesting year. I started off the year by doing my own tour called the Where’s Home World Tour. I went everywhere, I was all throughout America, I went to Europe, Canada, and it was honestly a search for my home. I feel like I’ve been on the independent circuit for the last two or three years. I’ve wrestled in other companies throughout the time that I first signed with AEW. I don’t know, I was just trying to figure out where home was.

On getting contacted for an AEW return: “Kind of the tail end of that tour, I got a random text at three in the morning [asking] if I could show up at AEW in LA. The casino gauntlet. So many things were going through my head, I was extremely excited. I knew that it was going to be an actual surprise, even though I did a surprise in the Casino Battle Royale before. I knew that this one was legitimately going to be a surprise surprise. Ever since that day, just a lot of hard work, just a lot of staying consistent with myself and staying consistent with AEW. So much time has passed, I’m in a much better place, I’m ready to work. I’m ready to be here, I’m ready to be All Elite. I didn’t say that right off the bat, but all the work that I put in, I think that ultimately gave me the time and space to see if I did want AEW to be my home. I feel like if it went any other way other than how it went down at WrestleDream, it probably wouldn’t have been the right fit. Now that I’ve got a chance to be in the locker room, be at all the shows, be on Ring Of Honor, Collision, Rampage, Dynamite, be able to work with Tony, be able to work with the guys and girls in the locker room again, I feel like it showed me that yeah, this is the place I want to be.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)