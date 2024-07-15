List Of Events Scheduled As Part Of TNA Slammiversary Week In Canada

TNA Slammiversary 2024 Week is here.

The following is the updated list of programming, appearances and events scheduled for the big TNA Wrestling pay-per-view week this week in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

TNA SLAMMIVERSARY WEEK LINEUP IN MONTREAL

MONDAY

4:30 PM – Unveiling Ceremony for the Welcome TNA Wrestling (Bienvenue À La TNA Wrestling) banner that will hang over the Wellington Street at the intersection of Wellington and Hickson (3900 Rue Wellington; Verdun, QC H4G 1V3)

5 PM – PCO taste-testing “TNA SLAMMing Spicy Pretzel” at the Brasserie Artisanale/Pub Wellington (4026 Wellington Street in Montreal), followed by a meet and greet and ticket giveaway. This event will run through 7 PM.

TUESDAY

The Rascalz will be in action against Gallus on WWE NXT TV.

PCO and Mike Bailey will be making local media appearances to promote the Slammiversary event. PWInsider.com is seeking reports.

THURSDAY

4:20 PM – TNA Slammiversary Press Conference at The Verdun Auditorium in Montreal with Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace, Mike Bailey, AJ Francis and PCO. The press Conference will be co-hosted in English and French, respectively, by Josh Mathews and Kevin Raphael of TVA Sports. The event is open to the public and the first 50 fans will “receive a special Slammiversary collectible.”

That evening’s TNA Impact on AXS TV will feature:

*Last stop before Slammiversary.

*TNA Tag Team Champions The System vs. Matt & Jeff Hardy.

*NXT’s No Quarter Catch Crew vs. The Rascalz & KUSHIDA.

*Xia Brookside vs. Alisha Edwards.

SATURDAY

TNA Slammiversary 2024 live on TNA+, PPV and Triller TV live from Montreal will feature:

*TNA Champion Moose vs. Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin vs. Nick Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian.

*TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Ash by Elegance.

*TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Bailey.

*TNA Digital Media Champion AJ Francis vs. PCO.

*TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich vs. Spitfire.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tna-presents-slammiversary-tickets-906440597227

SUNDAY

5 PM – TNA will tape TV at the Verdun Auditorium. Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tna-presents-impact-tickets-909080312687

After the taping, TNAutograph Fest will take place with Matt Hardy, Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Santino Marella, Joe Hendry, Ash By Elegance, Eric Young, Mike Santana, Moose and Josh Alexander, among others. Also confirmed for The TNAutograph Fest: Tommy Dreamer, Gail Kim and hometown heroes “Speedball” Mike Bailey and PCO, plus his “love interest” Steph De Lander.