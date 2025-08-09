Updated Ticket Sales For TNA’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed details about ticket sales for TNA’s upcoming live events, PPVs, and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Friday, August 15th, and Saturday, September 27th, offering insight into TNA’s ticket demand across multiple cities. You can check them out below.

– TNA Emergence on Friday, August 15th in Baltimore has 1,044 tickets sold.

– TNA iMPACT Tapings on Saturday, August 16th in Baltimore has 609 tickets sold.

– TNA iMPACT Tapings on Thursday, September 4th in Minneapolis has 432 tickets sold.

– TNA iMPACT Tapings on Friday, September 5th in Minneapolis has 575 tickets sold.

– TNA Victory Road on Friday, September 26th in Edmonton has 1,536 tickets sold.

– TNA iMPACT Tapings on Saturday, September 27th in Edmonton has 1,398 tickets sold.