Lita Reflects On Her Famous Main Event Match On RAW Against Trish Stratus

Lita and Trish Stratus competed in the main event for the WWE Women’s Championship on Monday Night RAW on December 6, 2004. While Lita was victorious that night, both women walked away with newfound respect from fans and their peers.

Lita discussed the historic matchup and the reaction it elicited from others backstage in an interview with The Best Las Vegas.

Here are highlights from the interview:

What she was thinking throughout the day before the show: “They’re saying we’re in the main event but they’re going to change it so don’t get too excited.”

The applause they got backstage from the full locker room after the match: “It’s not for just what we did out in the ring, but it was the fact that the office trusted us to have the spot, the fact that our co-workers acknowledged that we deserved that spot.”

