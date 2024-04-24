Liv Morgan Calls Rhea Ripley “The Forever Hypocrite”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rhea Ripley, who was forced to relinquish the WWE Women’s World Championship due to an injury, took to her official Twitter (X) account after the main event of last Monday night’s episode of RAW. Ripley took a shot at both new Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan.

Morgan recently took to her official Twitter (X) account and responded to Ripley by writing, “Coming from the forever hypocrite. Keep watching me Mami, I can’t wait to put on a show for you 😘 #LMRT”

You can check out Morgan’s post below.