Liv Morgan Comments On Her WWE SummerSlam Match With Rhea Ripley

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan recently spoke with Good Karma Wrestling on a number of topics including her SummerSlam match with Rhea Ripley.

Morgan said, “This is the biggest match of my career. I mean, we are talking about Rhea Ripley. I am not going to discredit her. When I was away [with an injury], I saw her at the very forefront of the division, the face of the company — not men or women — the face of the company in general.”

On Ripley being responsible for her injury in storyline:

“I hated it… For her to laugh at it and mock me and not give it a single thought, and then for me to come back and be dismissed, and her to not even think there wouldn’t be anything up my sleeve? I am so excited for SummerSlam to prove everyone wrong and prove myself right and complete [the] Liv Morgan Revenge Tour.”

You can check out Morgan’s comments in the video below.