Liv Morgan: “I Had A Great Experience Working With Ronda”

WWE Women’s World Champion and Judgment Day member Liv Morgan appeared on FOX Sports’ The Happy Hour to talk about a number of topics, including working with UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey in the WWE.

Morgan said, “I had a great experience working with Ronda. I really did.”

“We got along really well. We worked together well creatively. I have nothing but great things about my experience working with her.”

