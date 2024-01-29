Liv Morgan On Her WWE Return During The 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

As PWMania.com previously reported, Liv Morgan made her highly-anticipated return to action this past Saturday night at the Royal Rumble Event during the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match as the #30 entrant.

Morgan spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture on a number of topics shortly after the match including how she is happy to be back in the company following the journey and the struggle she was on.

Morgan said, “It’s been a journey, the last six months.” “It’s been a fight, it’s been a struggle.”

“To come back at the Royal Rumble, in the coveted 30 spot, I was very happy and I felt honored. Just happy to be back, happy to be back doing what I love, doing my thing. Came really really close, but I am happy for Bayley nonetheless.”

You can check out Morgan’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)