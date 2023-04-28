Liv Morgan Wants The WWE Women’s Tag Team Division To Be “More Consistent And More Stable”

WWE star Liv Morgan recently appeared on After The Bell with Corey Graves for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Morgan discussed her and Raquel Rodriguez becoming the WWE women’s tag team champions:

“There’s ebbs and flows and there’s going to be some trial and errors, but I would love for the tag division to be more consistent and more stable. That’s exactly what Raquel and I are aiming to do. I am 100% all in on Raquel and making our team work and making sure that we are reigning and defending champions. I know it’s so cliche. Everyone wants to be defending champions, but for the women and for these titles specifically, it’s important that they have a home that is ready to go every single week. We have been going to both shows since after WrestleMania and that’s not anything that we do begrudgingly We are so prepared and proud and ready, even if we’re tired, to do what we have to do, to show the WWE Universe that these are stable and these are consistent and they found a home with Raquel and I. We are honored, honored, honored to be the champions and we just want to represent that to the best of our ability.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: