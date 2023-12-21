Loaded Lineup Announced For Next Week’s Post-Christmas Episode Of WWE NXT

Next week’s WWE NXT is going to be a loaded show.
On Wednesday, the official WWE NXT Twitter (X) feed released an announcement regarding some of the matches scheduled for the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program.
Scheduled for the day-after-Christmas episode of NXT on USA on December 26 is Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak in a NXT Underground match, Noam Dar vs. Josh Briggs in a Heritage Cup Championship match, Cora Jade vs. Karmen Petrovic, as well as the latest action from the NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament.
Check out the match announcements for the 12/26 episode of NXT on USA below.
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 20, 2023