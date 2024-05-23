Logan Paul Achieves Significant Milestone As WWE US Champion

Logan Paul reached a significant milestone in his reign as WWE United States Champion.

Paul became champion by defeating Rey Mysterio on November 4, 2023, at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He has defended it twice since then, winning via DQ over Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble in January and then defeating Owens and Randy Orton in a triple threat at WrestleMania XL.

He has only worked four matches in 2024, the other two of which were on SmackDown against The Miz in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match and the WWE World Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Elimination Chamber match. He has now achieved a new milestone.

Paul has now spent 200 days as the United States Champion. He is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship this Saturday at the WWE King & Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event at the Jeddah SuperDome in Saudi Arabia.