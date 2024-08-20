Logan Paul Believes He And Dominik Mysterio Will Be A Dominant Tag Team

WWE star Logan Paul took to an episode of his Impaulsive podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes he and The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio teaming together would be a good fit and how they will be a dominant tag team.

Below is the conversation between Paul and Mysterio:

Paul: I’m kind of looking at the playing field and seeing what my options are. I feel like you are the star of the group [Judgment Day]. I know me and you have some sort of team, some sort of tag partner. We could really take over this industry. I don’t know about the other guys. I don’t think there would be a more dominant duo in WWE than you and I.

Mysterio: I agree. I think they’ll let you do the talking.

Paul: I could probably get some words out.

Mysterio: You could probably get some words out. Once that dynamic starts to go there. Once we’re in the ring, you have a sneaky dynamic in the ring. I feel like we could make something work.

Paul: I’m always thinking. It’s the WWE. If you ain’t cheating, you ain’t trying. Triple H, something to think about. Right here.

You can check out Paul and Mysterio’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)