Logan Paul Explains Why He Wants To Team With Dominik Mysterio

Top WWE star Logan Paul took to an episode of his Impaulsive podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including why he wants to team with Dominik Mysterio.

Paul said, “Because I feel like we’re the two biggest villains in the WWE, and I feel like we would kick ass in WWE. And, most importantly, I like him off-camera. Like, we could hang out. Super cool. So if we have that off-camera chemistry and on-screen chemistry, I feel there’s potential there.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.