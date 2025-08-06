Logan Paul Expresses Interest In WWE SuperShow Japan, Confirms Upcoming Hiatus

Logan Paul is eyeing WWE’s return to Japan this October, despite the controversy surrounding his last visit to the country.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Impaulsive podcast, “The Maverick” revealed he has directly asked WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque to book him for the company’s WWE SuperShow Japan events in Tokyo this fall. “I said to Triple H, ‘Book me for the Japan trip,’” Paul revealed during the show.

Paul’s request has reignited discussion around his highly controversial 2017 trip to Japan, where he posted a now-infamous YouTube video filmed in Aokigahara Forest—also known as the “Suicide Forest.” The footage, which included the body of a deceased individual and inappropriate commentary, was met with global outrage and led to massive backlash.

As a result, YouTube penalized Paul by removing him from their Google Preferred program and suspending projects with him. Paul has since issued multiple public apologies and has stated that he is not banned from entering Japan.

In addition to his interest in WWE’s Japan tour, Paul also confirmed that he will be taking a short hiatus from WWE in the coming weeks to marry his fiancée, Nina Agdal. No exact timeline for his return has been announced.

Logan Paul is coming off a major victory at SummerSlam, where he teamed with Drew McIntyre to defeat Randy Orton and country music star Jelly Roll in a high-profile tag match. His request to be included on the Japan tour signals that Paul remains committed to balancing his WWE aspirations with his growing personal life.

