Logan Paul Reacts To Comments Made About Him By Ronda Rousey

During an appearance on Steve O’s Wild Ride, former WWE star Ronda Rousey praised current US champion Logan Paul but made the following comments:

“I wish I was allowed the time to rehearse that he gets. It’s not evenly spread. He’s like their next big star. They are rolling out the red carpet. It goes to show that if you give people the time to rehearse and the resources, you can do amazing things. It’s frustrating that everybody doesn’t get that treatment.”

Logan responded to Rousey in a podcast hosted by his brother Jake:

“I want to approach this from a real mature standpoint because I like Ronda Rousey. What she’s done in MMA is incredible. We watched her growing up just snapping arms. I have a lot of respect for Ronda Rousey. Every time I’ve met her it’s been very amicable, so when she’s saying that I don’t think it’s like a personal attack on me by any means. I don’t feel she’s coming after me. I feel she’s maybe using me as an example to express her dissatisfaction with how she was treated in the WWE. But I can’t speak on that because I don’t know how she was treated.”

“I don’t think she’s a hater. I think she might be unhappy with how her run in the WWE went, but I don’t know anything really about that. All I know is how I work in the facilities and time that I’ve been given to make my matches as best as possible, because I think the WWE recognizes that when I put on a good match, which will happen every single time I perform, the outcome and the reaction of the fans is immense. It fills the audience and I think I’ve proven my value both in and out of the ring, on the mic, wrestling. The impressions that I’m delivering the company are second to none.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: