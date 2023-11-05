Logan Paul To Work More WWE Dates Now That He Is The United States Champion?

Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to become the United States champion, as seen at the 2023 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. While speaking with ESPN, Logan teased that now he has the title, he will be working more dates.

“I think I have to. I think I have to. You’re going to have to watch Raw, you’re going to have to watch SmackDown. I’m going to make some surprise appearances and show these wrestlers who is the real king.”

“[Boxing Dillon Danis] was cake. That was barely a performance. I wouldn’t even call that a fight. [WWE Crown Jewel] was a fight. [WWE Crown Jewel] was harder. I’m winded. I feel like I really earned this. I see these comments online, ‘Logan Paul is spoonfed, silver spoon in his mouth. Everything has been given to him his whole life, he hasn’t earned it.’ I work harder than your simple minds could even comprehend. I do more in 12 hours than most people do in 12 months. My blueprint cannot be duplicated. My pace is unmatched. I’m not playing the same game as other people. I’ve beaten the matrix and I’m the architect. Mark my words, this is just the beginning. This belt is just the beginning of me taking over WWE. I’m not here to take part. I’m here to take over.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(quotes courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)