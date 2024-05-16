Longtime WWE Star’s Contract Is Set To Expire Soon

Triple H has a lot on his plate right now as WWE’s business continues to boom with sell-out shows all over the world. He hopes to keep that momentum going after WrestleMania XL.

WWE will also transition its television shows to new networks, with SmackDown leaving FOX for USA Network, NXT to The CW, and Raw to Netflix. Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn are among the stars who have signed contracts with the company.

However, they must re-sign Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch and sign another name to a new deal.

Natalya has been with WWE since 2007. She has held two Women’s Championships (including a Divas Championship reign) and one WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Her husband, TJ Wilson, has gone from being a wrestler to a highly regarded WWE producer.

Natalya is expected to become a free agent in the coming weeks, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful’s The Hump. She has not yet commented on her contract status.

If she leaves WWE, her husband may follow suit, and they will be in high demand for other promotions and make excellent hires.