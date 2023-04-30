LWO Remains WWE’s Top Merchandise Seller For Third Week In A Row

The Latino World Order is still a fan favorite, having topped the company’s merchandise sellers list for the third week in a row.

The group was formed on the go-home SmackDown before WrestleMania 39, inspired by the WCW faction of the same name.

This week, it was reported that the LWO has been doing exceptionally well in terms of merchandise, and in an update, Brandon Thurston reports that the group has now spent three weeks as the top merchandise seller.

LWO member Zelina Vega will face WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley next week at WWE Backlash 2023.