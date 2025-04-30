Lyra Valkyria Sends Warning To Becky Lynch, Vows Revenge At WWE Backlash

This past Monday night’s episode of RAW featured Becky Lynch admitting to attacking Bayley at WrestleMania 41. This revelation led to WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria confronting Lynch, resulting in a title match being scheduled for Backlash.

On Tuesday, Valkyria delivered a promo directed at Lynch, which was shared on Twitter (X) by WWE. In her message, Valkyria warned Lynch and vowed to exact revenge on her at Backlash.

Valkyria said, “Did you see how quickly she ran away from me in that ring? She actually could not have gotten out of that ring any faster. She’s actually always been like this and I have never noticed because I had stars in my eyes. She’s always been running her mouth, stepping on people, and then leaving. It took me until now to see it because even as far back as NXT, she told me I was this big hope. She made me feel so great about myself. She just waited until WrestleMania to cash it in and she ruined my dream, she ruined Bayley’s dream. Bayley, look, if you’re watching this, you don’t have to answer my texts, just know that I am truly truly sorry and at Backlash, i’m going to beat that throat cutting backstabbing liar and I’m gonna do it for both of us.”

You can check out Valkyria’s comments below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)