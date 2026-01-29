Lyra Valkyria Teases Big 2026 Plans And Bayley Storyline

WWE star Lyra Valkyria discussed various topics with Nerdtropolis, including her hopes for what people will take away from WWE: Unreal.

Valkyria said, “I don’t know if I have a hope for people to feel, because I can’t watch that back. So I’m really glad that it’s like people are connecting with it and it seems to be in a positive way, that it’s helping people see that the stresses that we’re under all the time and stuff. But it’s kind of hard for me to show that, because that’s like Aoife, not Lyra. So I think it’s cool that people get to see that, I think. I don’t know, because it’s not always the part of me that I want to showcase. But I’m very glad that people seem to be liking it. And you know, maybe it’s a sign that I should show more of Aoife in in Lyra.

On what she’s excited for in 2026:

“I’m very excited to see where me and Bayley’s story goes forward. So, that’s where my focus is right now. And you know, now I’m like — she brings out my inner idiot. So we’ll see how much more of that comes out in 2026.”

