Major Main Roster And NXT Cuts Expected After WWE And UFC Merge To Form TKO

On Tuesday, Endeavor made an official announcement regarding the merger of WWE and UFC into TKO.

WWE employee layoffs have begun, and it now appears that talent will be cut as well. On Thursday, HausOfWrestling.com inquired about possible releases, and Nick Hausman stated the following:

“We were told by a WWE source that ‘major cuts’ are expected to the WWE main roster and NXT brand. We were not explicitly told that the cuts would be coming tomorrow but were told they have been planned for some time.”

A source told Hausman that Endeavor could lay off employees today and then release talent at a later date. The idea would be to spread out the cuts so that there isn’t too much negative publicity all at once. Both employee and talent releases, according to Hausman, could happen today.