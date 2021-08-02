Malakai Black Appears at PWG’s First Event Since The Covid-19 Pandemic Started

AEW star Malakai Black (Tommy End) made a surprise appearance at PWG’s Mystery Vortex 7 event in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday night. This was PWG’s first show since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here is a recap of the show via Eric Denton and PWInsider.com:

*Excalibur came out to welcome everyone. He tells everyone to wear their face masks. He told the crowd not to be mad at him or the city but at the unvaccinated.

*Tony “the reason the show started late” Deppen vs. Jack Cartwright aka Cartwheel opens the show. Deppen hits Cartwheel with a running knee while Cartwheel is trying a shooting star press. Deppen follows with Shining Wizard for the win. Deppen raises Cartwheel’s hand after the bout.

*Brody King defeated JD Drake with a lariat after a brutal chop fest. Awesome match. PWG crowd approves of Drake and loves King.

*Jonathan Gresham pinned Lee Moriarty after three running forearms to Moriarty’s neck.

*Demonic Flamita pinned Arez with a Phoenix Splash.

*Rey Horus & Aramis defeated Trey Miguel and Myron Reed when Horus used a victory roll off the top on Miguel for the pin.

*Orange Cassidy pinned Evil Uno wins with the Slumdog Millionaire. This was a fun match that really pumped the crowd up. Referee Rick Knox got involved nailing Uno with the Orange Crush.

*PWG Champion Bandido pinned Black Taurus with a rolling German suplex to retain the title in a bonkers match.

After the match, Flamita attacks and he and Taurus beat down Bandido. Lights go out! It’s SUPER DRAGON and he curb stomps Bandido, joining sides with Flamita and Taurus. Brody King tried to make the save. He’s overwhelmed and the lights go out again. When they return, Aleister Black/Malakai Black/Tommy End is in the ring and makes the save. He and King raise Bandido’s arms to close the show.

The next event will be Threemendous on 9/26 with Brody King & Malakai Black teaming plus Bandido vs. Super Dragon in Los Angeles at the Globe Theater.

