Mandy Rose Reveals Her Favorite Opponent In WWE

Former WWE star Mandy Rose took to an episode of her Power Alphas podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including who is her favorite opponent in the company.

Rose said, “I would say Asuka was always my favorite opponent. She is just so good, she’s been wrestling for so long obviously.”

On Asuka bringing out the best in her:

“I feel like she always kind of brought the best out of me, someone who didn’t have as much experience out there. As much as there was a little bit of a language barrier at times, sometimes I had like my greatest matches with her ’cause I just felt like she brought that energy and she just brought that feeling out there and she moves so fast so like keeping up with her was always fun so ya I would definitely say Asuka was one of my faves.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.