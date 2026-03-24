Marc Mero Shares Story Behind Sable’s Rise And Missed Steve Austin Program

Marc Mero has reflected on how Sable became a bigger star than him during WWE’s Attitude Era, explaining that he actively helped elevate her profile as part of their partnership.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Mero described their dynamic at the time as a team effort, both personally and professionally.

“Here’s the thing that a lot of people maybe don’t realize, when you’re married and you’re in love, you’re a team. I’m thinking, I’m getting guaranteed money no matter what. If she gets hurt, she starts building her character up, she’s going to make a lot of money in merchandise and so on, right?”

He went on to explain how he intentionally lowered his own standing on screen to help Sable rise.

“And sure enough, you know, the more I did to lower my profile, the more her profile raised. Of course, things like have her come out in a potato sack or something. She ripped it off and have a bikini on, we were doing this over and over again, where she was always one step ahead of me.”

Mero also recalled a pivotal moment that ultimately cost him a major storyline opportunity involving Steve Austin.

“Until we came down to actually having to wrestle against each other, and she Sable bombed me. I was ready to go into a program with Steve Austin too, which that’s top of the top of the food chain, right there. When she Sable bombed me, now she’s a good athlete, but I basically Sable bombed myself. But it took me out of the program with Steve, because Steve thought, ‘if a girl’s going to do that to him, I’m not going to let him get in the ring with me.’”

Despite losing that opportunity, Mero said he viewed the decision as beneficial for both of them financially and as a unit.

“Which people would be like, Oh, you blew the opportunity. But remember, now I’m raising her profile. We’re living at home. They’re backing up the Brinks truck to our house at this point. So when you’re a team like that, I’m going to make the same amount of money whether I get really popular or not. So I took that move or that opportunity and did that.”