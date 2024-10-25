Mark Briscoe Talks Upcoming Continental Classic: ‘Okada Is The Focal Point’

AEW/ROH star Mark Briscoe spoke with Foundation Radio on a number of topics, including how the second iteration of the Continental Classic tournament is fast approaching and how he is looking forward to it.

Briscoe said, “[The] season is coming up. That’s Thanksgiving Eve, that’s the start of the Continental Classic. With [Kazuchika] Okada being the current Continental Champion, he’s the focal point; he’s the target. I feel like the Continental Classic last year, in a way, in my singles career, it was almost like a coming-out party. I got the chance to wrestle [five] guys in my block, and I don’t think anybody knew what I could do in singles competition. I didn’t really make out too well in the wins and the losses, but I learned. I didn’t lose, I learned. I’m either gonna win, or I’m gonna learn, so looking forward to it.”

You can check out Briscoe’s comments in the video below.