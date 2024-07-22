Mark Henry Open To A WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently appeared on an episode of The Angle podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including possibly returning to the WWE down the line.

Henry said, “You know what, I’m open to it, but I feel completed. I don’t want to sign with somebody else to not be able to do what I want to do.”

On his documentary on Biography: WWE Legends:

“It was awesome. I look at it like now I’m living my life for statues. I want to be remembered. I want people to see the work that I’ve done and what I gave to the industry that I worked in and that I left them better than I found them. I don’t doubt that it’s a possibility that I’m in multiple hall of fame, but it’s time to do more. I take a lot of pride in the fact that a lot of people appreciate my work and have gotten behind the things that I’ve accomplished. I don’t take it for granted at all. Every last one of those people that showed me some love and respect I thank you and I’m humble by it. The arrogant prick was just an act.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)