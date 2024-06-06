Mark Henry Opens Up About Not Having A Retirement Match

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently appeared as a guest on Insight With Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. Henry last wrestled in April 2018, competing in the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble match as part of WWE’s first trip to Saudi Arabia.

Henry responded, “Yeah, my body said, man, f*ck your plan! My back gave out. It just never allowed me [to compete], and I can probably have surgery. I keep putting it off because I just want to keep moving around. But eventually, I’m gonna have to just get it fixed.”

Henry also talked about assisting Bryan Danielson in getting a tryout with WWE and then being signed by the company after making a name for himself in ROH.

Henry stated, “His talent was undeniable, and WWE wanted big people, and I was like, listen, ‘I saw a guy wrestle last night that was good. I don’t give a sh*t what his size is. He’s one of the most entertaining guys I’ve watched.’ I worked with Steve Austin and… I said, ‘This dude [Danielson] is really good, but then I lied, I said he’s 6′ 1, about 200 pounds,’ but I got him in the door, and he did the rest. Some people just need a look. He just needed a look. I didn’t help him at all. I just opened the door.”

Henry recently left AEW after joining the promotion in 2021.

Check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)