Mark Henry Reacts To Wrestlers Not Being Happy About CM Punk’s WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed CM Punk’s return to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series PLE on Busted Open Radio.

He said, “There’s some people at the top that’s not gonna be happy. Because they’re gonna get less minutes, they’re gonna have to acquiesce to the new addition to the company. And there’s a lot of people that would take their ball and go home. Hell, Steve Austin took his ball and went home before.

Everybody always comes back. They always realize, ‘The business is bigger than me, I don’t wanna be on the wrong side’. And the ones that do (leave), we don’t give a s**t about them anyway. The ones, ‘Oh I’m gonna retire if this person comes back’. The ones that, ‘You know what, if he’s here, I don’t wanna be here’. Take your ass home then. Because the business is gonna roll and roll and roll with or without you.”