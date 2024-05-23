Mark Henry Reveals How WWE Punished Him For Threatening Shawn Michaels

AEW star Mark Henry recently appeared on an episode of the Six Feet Under podcast to talk about a number of topics including getting in trouble for threatening WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Henry said, “I got in trouble, and they sent me to Canada, because I threatened to kill Shawn Michaels and the entire Kliq. I meant that s***. I meant it, but I found out later on that it was Paul Bearer who hid my crutches. I blamed it on Shawn. They came up to me, ‘Hey man, they hid your crutches? What happened?’ I was like, ‘You’re too small to be talking s***. I will f***ing kill you and everybody that knows you.’”

On Sid Vicious being present during the confrontation:

“Sid was behind Shawn. When I threatened him, Sid was [imitates heavy breathing]. I was like, ‘The f*** you breathing heavy for? I’m not talking to you, but if you want it, you can get it too.’ [Undertaker] knows who I am. When that switch flips, I don’t give a f*** who you are. Ask Vince (McMahon) himself. I told Vince when to take a step back. ‘You’re in my face.’ I don’t give a f*** how much money you have, you better back up. ‘You’re crazy.’ No, I’m not. I’m mad.”

On how no one ever taught him wrestling etiquette:

“That’s when I was stupid. You can’t be a in professional industry with no couth. You can’t. They’re going to get rid of you. It happened to me. [Vince] was like, ‘I’d rather pay you your money and get the f*** out of my face.’ So he sent me to Canada. Nobody ever sat me down and taught me wrestling etiquette.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)