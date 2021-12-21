Mark Henry Says Roman Reigns’ Transformation Is One For The Ages

During an episode of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry gave high praise to Roman Reigns.

The WWE Hall of Famer talked about Reigns’ ability to transform his character the way that he has since returning at last year’s SummerSlam

“Roman Reigns, you talked about this [speaking to co-host Jonathan Hood], his metamorphosis has been one for the ages. From the guy that we first saw that left NXT to the guy that was in The Shield, the guy after The Shield that they force-fed him to us as a babyface.

“They were forcing it and you could tell that he didn’t embrace it. He didn’t embrace it, that’s why it didn’t work.

“He really wanted to be who he is now and he was right but he had to go through all those other phases to be able to make people give a damn and now we have the finished product.”